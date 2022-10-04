The company once specialized in $250,000 Small Business Administration loans only in California, but it is now active in New York and several other states and can offer loans up to $5 million, with a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- California lender to administer $200M in NY small-business loans and grants - October 4, 2022
- St. Johns County small business owners eligible to apply in emergency bridge loan program - October 4, 2022
- New York hires Calif. lender to administer $200M in loans and grants to small biz - October 4, 2022