How tech innovation is bridging gaps in small business financing in emerging markets. The boom in African fintech startups began before COVID- …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Call No. 34: How tech innovation is bridging gaps in small business financing in emerging markets - November 21, 2021
- Boulder County Latino businesses confront challenges, alternative solutions to funding - November 21, 2021
- Metro Detroit lenders growing with loans to ‘risky’ businesses - November 21, 2021