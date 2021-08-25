I was granted a small business loan 3 months ago and 5th 3rd bank closed my account and claimed to return the funds back to the lender. Reading between the lines it appears to me that you are probably …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Can 5th 3rd bank send a small business loan back to the lender without authorization? - August 24, 2021
- Supporting more small and medium sized businesses to access funding - August 24, 2021
- Government expands small business loan scheme eligibility - August 24, 2021