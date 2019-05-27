Despite the fact that it also offers payroll services and small business loans, Square has struggled to brand itself as more than a credit card processor. To be sure, point-of-sale and card-processing …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Can the Market Deliver the Consolidated FinTech Tool Small Businesses Need? - May 27, 2019
- CBE encourages banks to invest in funds for emerging small businesses - May 27, 2019
- BBB: Avoid student loan debt scams - May 27, 2019