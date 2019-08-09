A small business loan can sometimes come with a long list of requirements, and one thing a lender may expect you to have is collateral. Generally, collateral refers to some type of asset owned by …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Can You Get a Small Business Loan Without Collateral? - August 9, 2019
- SBA Economic Disaster Loans Available in Indiana - August 9, 2019
- DeKalb, Steuben eligible for federal disaster loans - August 9, 2019