Thousands of Canadian small businesses face the risk of bankruptcy after the government ended pandemic-era support last month with the economy slowing at a time of high interest rates.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Canada braces for possible wave of business bankruptcies - February 1, 2024
- Best personal loan rates of 2024 - February 1, 2024
- Fed Rates Stay The Same, But Challenges Remain For Small Biz Borrowers - February 1, 2024