The proposed FY 2019-20 allocation for the On-Road Truck Loan Assistance Program is expected to enable financing for about 15,000 new truck purchases. This will help small business truckers comply …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- CARB Approves $48M Allocation for CalCAP On-Road Loan Program - October 25, 2019
- Banks Stuck With Over $2 Billion of Loans as Investors Cut Risk - October 25, 2019
- The Small Business Reorganization Act—a New Bankruptcy Law for Small Businesses - October 25, 2019