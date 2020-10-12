More Commonwealth Bank customers have resumed loan repayments, but many Victorians were given more time to pay as they contend with strict virus restrictions.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- CBA customers repay loans, some struggle - October 11, 2020
- White House wants release of unused small business loans - October 11, 2020
- Small businesses are ‘engaged and enraged — they’re hanging on for dear life’ - October 11, 2020