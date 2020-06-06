The CBIZ Small Business Employment Index recorded the second-largest decline in its 11-year history in May, thanks to enduring economic consequences from the Covid-19 pandemic.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- New York firm helps small businesses emerge from the COVID-19 crisis - June 6, 2020
- Friday’s May jobs report surprised economists. It could be a sign that the government’s program to rescue small businesses is paying off - June 6, 2020
- CBIZ Small Business Employment Index takes second-largest fall in May - June 6, 2020