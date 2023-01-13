The seven awards are the first under the Vanguard Accelerator program run by the center and funded by several partners.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Center for Economic Inclusion issues more than $480,000 in grants, loans to business owners of color - January 13, 2023
- Small Business Owner Hurt By The Rain? Help Could Come If Disaster Declared - January 13, 2023
- ‘This is the last thing we need:’ Millions of businesses hammered by the pandemic need to start paying back Covid loans - January 13, 2023