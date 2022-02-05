Kennebec Savings Bank President & CEO Andrew Silsby recently announced Stephanie Purnell was hired as branch manager of bank’s Waterville Main Street location, according to a news release from the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- ️ Small businesses to get loans at 10% - February 5, 2022
- Central Maine business briefs: Kennebec Saving Banks hires Stephanie Purnell - February 5, 2022
- Lenovo gives $10K grants to 12 minority, women-owned Triangle small businesses - February 5, 2022