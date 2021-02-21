Central Ohio’s minority-owned businesses have experienced challenges in applying for and receiving federal Paycheck Protection Program dollars, three local business groups said this week. “I’m …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
- Central Ohio minority-owned businesses hoping for greater equity in next PPP round - February 21, 2021
- Ocala CEP working with the city to provide small business’ low interest loans - February 20, 2021
- Loans available for Texas businesses impacted by cold weather crisis - February 20, 2021