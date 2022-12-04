National Trust Housing Finance is into affordable housing finance since the mid-1990s and is present in 17 cities across four southern states. It has a loan book of over Rs 300 crore and around 150 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Centrum Housing Finance acquires home loan book of National Trust Housing Finance for Rs 112 crore - December 3, 2022
- 9 million student-loan borrowers got an email in November with the wrong subject line informing them their debt relief has been approved. Corrections are coming. - December 3, 2022
- 9 million student-loan borrowers got an email in November with the wrong subject line informing them their debt relief has been approved. The Education Department is issuing … - December 3, 2022