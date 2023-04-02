The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) has finalized a rule required by Congress that will improve transparency in small business lending.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- CFPB Finalizes Rule Aimed to Promote Transparency in Small Business Lending - April 2, 2023
- Best Business Loans Of April 2023 - April 2, 2023
- $500 billion in fraud? Lawmakers worried not enough being done about pandemic loans - April 2, 2023