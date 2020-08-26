The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on Monday said it remains “on track” to release next month an outline of proposals it’s considering for carrying out a decade-old small business lending data …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Small businesses rally for financial relief and transparency from The City - August 25, 2020
- CFPB Says It’s ‘On Track’ With Small-Biz Loan Data Rule Plans - August 25, 2020
- Australia’s Zip teams up with eBay for flexible credit to businesses; shares soar - August 25, 2020