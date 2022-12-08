New York and California are among the states that have laws requiring lenders to make certain disclosures to small-business borrowers. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has reached a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- The author of Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill resigns after being indicted on charges of swindling COVID-relief loans - December 8, 2022
- CFPB sides with states in fight over small-business loan disclosures - December 8, 2022
- Trust that supported small Nelson businesses winds up after 24 years - December 8, 2022