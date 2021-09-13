Bankers worry the proposed reporting requirements on small-business loans will be used to shame lenders for neglecting minority-owned firms. Community groups are already preparing to use the data to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- CFPB small-business data plan scares banks. Activists say it should. - September 12, 2021
- The Missing Playbook to Making Your Business Crisis-Proof - September 12, 2021
- The big burden of bank loans on small companies - September 12, 2021