Evan Agustin Perez, 35, defrauded the U.S. Small Business Administration and its lenders when he obtained $720,000 in loans across 17 months, according to Dena J. King, the U.S. Attorney for the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Charlotte barber says ‘Take ur L’s.’ Admits to lying for pandemic relief loans. - October 5, 2023
- Federal Home Loan Bank criticisms are short on facts and nuance - October 5, 2023
- Galileo Expands Buy Now, Pay Later Lender Offering to Help Lenders Reach Small Businesses, Leveraging the Mastercard Network - October 5, 2023