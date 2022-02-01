“I created a job and sustained jobs and made sure everyone was paid.” In addition, he applied for two Economic Injury Disaster Loans through the Small Business Administration, which are not forgivable …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Chattanooga business owners got a lifeline from pandemic aid, but remain cautious - February 1, 2022
- FEMA and the Small Business Administration deadline for assistance fast approaching - February 1, 2022
- Man pleads guilty in scheme to defraud Small Business Administration during onset of pandemic - January 31, 2022