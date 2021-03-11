Chicago announced Wednesday a $25 million fund to help women- and minority-owned contractors access loans from the federal Paycheck Protection Program and other small business financing programs. The …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
- Chicago announces $25 million fund to help women- and minority-owned contractors access small business loans - March 10, 2021
- What’s in the $1.9 trillion rescue plan for small businesses - March 10, 2021
- JobKeeper replacement loan scheme will help small businesses struggling after Covid recession - March 10, 2021