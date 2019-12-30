A government-led campaign to boost small business financing by 30 per cent has prompted Chinese banks to relax lending standards and lower interest rates even though the sector is known for high …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- China boosts lending to small businesses despite risk - December 29, 2019
- Address plight of small traders doing business with government - December 29, 2019
- Yes You Can! 12 Startup Financing Options to Start the Business You’ve Always Wanted - December 29, 2019