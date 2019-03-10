loans from trust companies and bond sales. In February, TSF fell to 703 billion yuan from 4.64 trillion yuan in January. Analysts note there is a time lag before a jump in lending will translate into …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Legislature seeks more state financing for local businesses | Rock Hill Herald - March 9, 2019
- 5 startup mistakes every small business person should avoid - March 9, 2019
- China Feb new bank loans fall but policy support still on track - March 9, 2019