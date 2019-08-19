China’s central bank policy adviser was out on the wires earlier today stating that the new loan prime rate will be linked to medium-term lending facility rate. Beijing’s decision to revamp rates …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Praise and scorn for California’s new business loan disclosure plan - August 18, 2019
- China introduces market driven lending rate to boost cheap funding for businesses - August 18, 2019
- PBOC interest rate reform will spur small businesses - August 18, 2019