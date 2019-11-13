Calling for a more calibrated approach to funding its small businesses, Chinese regulators on … The average rate for inclusive finance loans — defined as those to businesses with less than 10 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Student Loan Debt Casts Wide Shadow on San Diego Economy - November 12, 2019
- Operating costs: Understanding & reducing them for your small business - November 12, 2019
- China Moves Away From Sharp Targets for Lending to Small Firms - November 12, 2019