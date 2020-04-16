Chinese authorities said they would step up loan subsidies for the country’s virus-hit small-business owners, as Beijing moves to revive the world’s second-largest economy.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Roseville gives out $1 million-plus in small-business loans - April 16, 2020
- China Pledges to Support Small-Business Lending - April 16, 2020
- The Paycheck Protection Program Ran Out Of Funding. What’s Next For Small Business Owners? - April 16, 2020