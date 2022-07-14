Chinese banks are set to take a hit to asset quality from mortgage business as growing numbers of homebuyers threaten to stop loan repayments to protest against unfinished apartments, analysts said.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- China Property Protests Threaten to Dent $220 Billion of Banks’ Mortgage Loans - July 14, 2022
- Top 3 Ways to not get rejected for business loans - July 14, 2022
- S. Korean banks’ loan delinquency ratio inches up in May - July 14, 2022