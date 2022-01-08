China issued more inclusive loans to small and micro firms by the end of November in 2021, official data showed. The outstanding inclusive loans to small and micro businesses totaled 18.7 trillion …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- China sees growth in loans to small businesses - January 8, 2022
- Community Loan Fund picks successor to longtime training manager - January 8, 2022
- U.S. to Spend $10 Billion to Boost Small Businesses - January 8, 2022