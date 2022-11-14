China has stepped up support for epidemic-hit small market players by deferring their loan repayments, according to a circular jointly released by the country’s central bank and five other government …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- China to extend loan support for micro, small businesses - November 14, 2022
- China Further Extends Loan Repayment for Small Firms Hit by COVID - November 14, 2022
- Frustrated small businesses screaming for fresh cash struggle to get bank loans - November 14, 2022