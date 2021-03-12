BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s Ant Group on Friday said its consumer loan platforms will not issue loans to minors, and will prevent small business loans from flowing into stock and property markets. The …
China’s Ant says to not issue loans to minors, prevent loans flowing into stocks, property
