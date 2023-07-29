As of the end of the second quarter, 5,688 small lenders had extended CNY827 billion (USD116 billion) of loans, down 113 and CNY45.2 billion from the end of the first quarter, the data also showed.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- China’s Small Loans Sector Shrinks Further in First Half - July 28, 2023
- SBA 8(a) Program Regulatory Changes: All Small Mentor-Protégé Program - July 28, 2023
- Small businesses need more time to repay COVID loans - July 28, 2023