The SME loan division will focus on term-loan, working capital finance, equipment finance and supply chain finance through traditional and digital partnership channels.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Chola launches three new business divisions in consumer, SME spaces - January 19, 2022
- Bill to promote rural small business growth clears House committee - January 19, 2022
- Chola floats 3 loan units, partners fintech firms - January 19, 2022