Micah Woodard, co-owner of Lavish Scranton, raved about the value of the city’s Loan to Grant program at his businesses new location Tuesday afternoon following a press conference …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
- City grant program aims to help existing businesses, attract new ones - April 6, 2021
- A reckoning for Baltimore banks, asking them to invest billions more to help Black and Latino businesses and families | COMMENTARY - April 6, 2021
- 5 Small Business Strategies to Recover, Rebuild and Be Ready - April 6, 2021