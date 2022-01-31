City of Kenosha forgivable loan program seeks applicants

The Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corporation will soon launch a second round of the Kenosha Forgivable Loan Program for city businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
