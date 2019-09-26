Clearford Announces New Contracts, New Long-Term Financing Arrangement and Update on UV Pure Business

26, 2019 /CNW/ – Clearford Water Systems Inc. (“Clearford” or the “Company”), (TSXV: CLI), today announced that it has entered into a new US$500,000 10-year loan … our business plan we launched …

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)

Author: