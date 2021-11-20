Michael Slater of Clive helped Valley Bank executives falsify loan applications to the Small Business Administration. Valley Bank failed in 2014.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Clive man, 3 others plead guilty in fraud that cost Small Business Administration $4.5 million - November 20, 2021
- Loan program promotes resiliency for Santa Barbara County farmers, food businesses - November 20, 2021
- New Study Shows Small Businesses With Strongest Pandemic Recoveries Had One Key Factor in Common - November 19, 2021