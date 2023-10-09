Clydesdale Bank and its former owner National Australia Bank charged unfair break fees on loans sold to small businesses, London’s High Court heard on Monday. Four businesses, which represent a much …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Clydesdale Bank charged unfair fees to small businesses, High Court told - October 9, 2023
- Student loan repayments are back. Here’s what that could mean for the economy - October 9, 2023
- SMEs in Africa take more loans as global peers wean off debt - October 9, 2023