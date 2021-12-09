Colorado Enterprise Fund, Wells Fargo launch funds for Black, small businesses

The Colorado Enterprise Fund has launched two new loan programs using a $1.275 million grant from the Wells Fargo Open for Business Fund. The Black Business Loan Fund and the Individual Taxpayer …
