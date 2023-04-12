Small businesses with fewer than 100 employees employ 35% of the private sector workforce and produce 25% of gross output, Goldman analysts note. Almost 70% of small firms’ commercial and industrial …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Column: Small U.S. banks and businesses make for big problem - April 12, 2023
- 12 ways to fund your small business that don’t involve venture capital - April 12, 2023
- Need a Loan? Check Out the Best Small Personal Loans of 2023 - April 12, 2023