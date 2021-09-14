Comcast Commits $1M in Grants to Small-Business Owners of Color in D.C.

Comcast announced Tuesday that it has awarded $6 million of grants to several metropolitan regions for small businesses owned by people of color, including $1 million for D.C.-area businesses.
