As a local small business owner and the executive director of a Community Development Financial Institution, we are celebrating the bipartisan creation of a new fund by the Washington Legislature and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- When small businesses need loans in economically difficult times - April 17, 2022
- Region’s SBA administrator talks small-business recovery - April 17, 2022
- Comment: State’s $40 million stake will aid small businesses - April 17, 2022