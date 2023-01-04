Community First Bank of Indiana is the state’s Small Business Lender of the Year for 2022. The annual award is given by Indiana Statewide Certified Development Corporation (ISCDC), which works with …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Community First Bank named Indiana Small Business Lender of the Year - January 4, 2023
- SBA Working Capital Loans Available in Bradford and Tioga Counties - January 4, 2023
- Deadline for Hurricane Ian disaster loans fast approaching - January 3, 2023