A lawmaker on Friday called on Congress to look into the Commission on Audit’s (COA) discovery that PHP4.99 billion, or over half of the funds allocated for loan distribution to micro, small, and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Congress urged to probe unused Bayanihan 2 loan funds - March 11, 2022
- Solon wants more subsidies instead of loan funds for MSMEs - March 11, 2022
- SBCorp releases P5.9-B for MSME loans - March 11, 2022