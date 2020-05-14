A new survey of small businesses by the U.S. Census shows nearly three-quarters in Washington state and nationally saw lower revenue this week due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Coronavirus Economy daily chart: In Washington, Oregon and U.S., small businesses are hit hard - May 14, 2020
- The Treasury’s new guidance on who gets to keep PPP loans means many business owners concerned about an audit are probably in the clear - May 14, 2020
- Aspen Institute to return $8M small business loan after uproar - May 14, 2020