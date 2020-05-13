India has announced a 20 trillion rupee ($264bn; £216bn) economic package to help the country cope with its prolonged coronavirus lockdown. In a televised address Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Coronavirus: India targets small businesses in economic bailout - May 13, 2020
- India unveils $40 billion credit line for small businesses - May 13, 2020
- Small business loan program coming to Boca Raton - May 13, 2020