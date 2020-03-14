Coronavirus Latest: Baltimore Mayor Asks For State, Federal Help For Small Businesses Impacted By Coronavirus

Baltimore Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young is asking state and federal leaders to make money available to help small businesses in the city that are struggling due to the coronavirus.
