In a nod to the Trump administration and lawmakers, Hurn said he has never seen legislation move faster out of Washington. In addition to PPP, small business owners can apply for relief through the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Coronavirus small business loans: Lenders prepare for surge of affected applicants
In a nod to the Trump administration and lawmakers, Hurn said he has never seen legislation move faster out of Washington. In addition to PPP, small business owners can apply for relief through the …