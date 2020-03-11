Small and medium-sized businesses can tap into loans fully guaranteed by the Hong Kong government as early as the end of next month, as the administration plans to expedite relief measures to rescue …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Coronavirus: small firms in Hong Kong to get faster access to loan scheme to help them stay afloat, says finance chief Paul Chan - March 11, 2020
- S.F. supervisors announce ‘legislative package’ to mitigate coronavirus’ impacts on small businesses, tenants - March 11, 2020
- Plainview entrepreneur named NYS small business person of year - March 11, 2020