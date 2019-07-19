WASHINGTON — Legislation to stop predatory practices in the franchise industry and greater transparency in the Small Business Administration’s guaranteed loan process is being readied by Nevada Sen. …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Cortez Masto seeks loan transparency for would-be franchise owners
WASHINGTON — Legislation to stop predatory practices in the franchise industry and greater transparency in the Small Business Administration’s guaranteed loan process is being readied by Nevada Sen. …