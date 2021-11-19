A bespoke furniture business from County Down has been named as one of just 12 start-ups from across the UK in a programme run by the British Business Bank. Woodwork by Will from Comber is one of 2021 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- County Down furniture business named one of best UK start-ups - November 19, 2021
- Google launches $15M financial assistance program in India, partners with SIDBI to offer loans to bu - November 19, 2021
- Can A Felon Get A Business License In Georgia? - November 19, 2021