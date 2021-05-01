When the second wave of COVID-19 is threatening to wipe out large masses or render ineffective huge tracts of India’s economic landscape, there is not a sign or semblance of a financial assistance pac …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
COVID-19 and small businesses: An industry crippled by the first wave is in crying need of help in the second
When the second wave of COVID-19 is threatening to wipe out large masses or render ineffective huge tracts of India’s economic landscape, there is not a sign or semblance of a financial assistance pac …